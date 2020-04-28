StockMarketWire.com - Gambling group GVC said it had agreed a new £535m revolving credit facility with existing lending banks.

The facility was substantially the same terms as the previous one, which had now been cancelled, save for a revised covenant limit.

The facility was currently undrawn and GVC reiterated that it also had accessible cash of over £350m at 31 March.

'Having taken early and decisive actions to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our business, we are confident that we can achieve our target of breakeven cashflow per month during this crisis,' chief executive Rob Wood said.


At 1:12pm: [LON:GVC] Gvc Holdings PLC share price was +26.2p at 751p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com