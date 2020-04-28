StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker company Proteome Sciences said it was not aware of any material basis for a recent rise in its share price.
In a short statement, the company referred shareholders to its final results announcement on 14 April and its notice of results announcement made on 30 March.
At 1:20pm: [LON:PRM] Proteome Sciences PLC share price was +0.05p at 4.5p
