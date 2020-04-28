StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials producer Versarien said subsidiary 2-DTech had won a grant of up to £104k from the UK government's Advanced Propulsion Centre.
The award was part of centre's £1m-plus initiative to support 14 micro, small and medium-sized companies developing innovative low-carbon technologies to significantly reduce vehicle emissions.
In addition to the financial backing, 2-DTech would also benefit from additional support to help identify routes to market, protect intellectual property and validate its technology, Versarien said.
At 1:44pm: [LON:VRS] Versarien PLC share price was 0p at 58.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: