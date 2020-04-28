StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider to small businesses 1pm said chief operating officer Ed Rimmer would stand down following a management restructure.
The company said it had concluded that there was no longer a requirement for the COO position and Rimmer would leave effective Thursday.
His operational duties would be absorbed by the chief executive, chief financial officer and operating board members that currently lead production divisions and group functions.
At 2:08pm: [LON:OPM] 1pm PLC share price was -1p at 15.25p
