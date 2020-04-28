StockMarketWire.com - Erris Resources said it had recorded 'highly encouraging' results from recent rock sampling on the Loch Tay gold project in Scotland.
Highlights included the two highest grade gold results to date with 17.15 grams per tonne and 14.8 grams per tonne of gold from the Lead Trial prospect.
The company had received results for a batch of 121 rock samples including three certified reference material samples collected in February and early March.
Prospecting and mapping had ceased temporarily in line with recent restrictions introduced by the UK government to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.
'These are highly encouraging results and reveal a large mineralised system in the Lead Trial and adjacent areas,' chief executive David Hall said.
'The current restrictions have allowed the team to review all the data and that of the Grampian gold belt that includes the nearby Cononish mine and the Curraghinalt deposit in Northern Ireland.'
'We clearly see common characteristics in geochemistry, structure and mineralisation style that lead us to believe that the prospects in the Loch Tay area have the potential to host significant gold mineralisation.'
'We look forward to being able to get back to the field so we can develop these prospects further to drill stage.'
At 2:44pm: [LON:ERIS] Erris Resources Plc share price was +3.95p at 7.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: