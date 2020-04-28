StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Jd Sports Fashion                        535.80      +11.28%
Carnival                                1010.25       +9.52%
Informa                                  457.05       +9.32%
Lloyds Banking Group                      32.94       +7.88%
Prudential                              1120.50       +7.79%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6454.00       -1.91%
Easyjet                                  579.70       -1.58%
Unilever                                4066.50       -0.87%
Glaxosmithkline                         1689.40       -0.80%
Sainsbury (J)                            199.75       -0.67%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           64.88      +19.88%
Virgin Money UK                           80.83      +11.12%
Wood Group (John)                        175.53      +10.88%
Tullow Oil                                23.62      +10.48%
Games Workshop Group                    5847.50       +9.92%
Sig                                       22.83       -5.50%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       56.15       -3.77%
Hunting                                  172.35       -3.50%
Qinetiq Group                            307.30       -3.24%
Hochschild Mining                        130.15       -3.16%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           64.88      +19.88%
Jd Sports Fashion                        535.80      +11.28%
Virgin Money UK                           80.83      +11.12%
Wood Group (John)                        175.53      +10.88%
Tullow Oil                                23.62      +10.48%
Sig                                       22.83       -5.50%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       56.15       -3.77%
Hunting                                  172.35       -3.50%
Qinetiq Group                            307.30       -3.24%
Hochschild Mining                        130.15       -3.16%

AIM
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 10.00     +129.89%
Erris Resources                            7.35     +116.18%
Escape Hunt                                7.50     +100.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.40      +50.00%
Deepmatter Group                           3.10      +46.92%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.24      -26.15%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.02      -18.18%
Scancell Holdings                          6.85      -16.97%
MediaZest                                  0.03      -15.38%
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings)                0.70      -15.15%

Overall Market
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 10.00     +129.89%
Erris Resources                            7.35     +116.18%
Escape Hunt                                7.50     +100.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.40      +50.00%
Deepmatter Group                           3.10      +46.92%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.24      -26.15%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.02      -18.18%
Scancell Holdings                          6.85      -16.97%
MediaZest                                  0.03      -15.38%
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings)                0.70      -15.15%