FTSE 100 Jd Sports Fashion 535.80 +11.28% Carnival 1010.25 +9.52% Informa 457.05 +9.32% Lloyds Banking Group 32.94 +7.88% Prudential 1120.50 +7.79% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6454.00 -1.91% Easyjet 579.70 -1.58% Unilever 4066.50 -0.87% Glaxosmithkline 1689.40 -0.80% Sainsbury (J) 199.75 -0.67% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 64.88 +19.88% Virgin Money UK 80.83 +11.12% Wood Group (John) 175.53 +10.88% Tullow Oil 23.62 +10.48% Games Workshop Group 5847.50 +9.92% Sig 22.83 -5.50% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 56.15 -3.77% Hunting 172.35 -3.50% Qinetiq Group 307.30 -3.24% Hochschild Mining 130.15 -3.16% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 64.88 +19.88% Jd Sports Fashion 535.80 +11.28% Virgin Money UK 80.83 +11.12% Wood Group (John) 175.53 +10.88% Tullow Oil 23.62 +10.48% Sig 22.83 -5.50% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 56.15 -3.77% Hunting 172.35 -3.50% Qinetiq Group 307.30 -3.24% Hochschild Mining 130.15 -3.16% AIM Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 10.00 +129.89% Erris Resources 7.35 +116.18% Escape Hunt 7.50 +100.00% Katoro Gold Mining 2.40 +50.00% Deepmatter Group 3.10 +46.92% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.24 -26.15% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.02 -18.18% Scancell Holdings 6.85 -16.97% MediaZest 0.03 -15.38% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 0.70 -15.15% Overall Market Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 10.00 +129.89% Erris Resources 7.35 +116.18% Escape Hunt 7.50 +100.00% Katoro Gold Mining 2.40 +50.00% Deepmatter Group 3.10 +46.92% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.24 -26.15% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.02 -18.18% Scancell Holdings 6.85 -16.97% MediaZest 0.03 -15.38% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 0.70 -15.15%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -