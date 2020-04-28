StockMarketWire.com - House builder Barratt Developments said it had received confirmation that it was eligible to access funding under the UK government's Covid-19 financing facility, should that be required.
'As a business we continue to focus on taking the right actions and planning for the future so that we are well-placed to be able to continue to deliver the high quality homes the country needs when it is safe and appropriate to do so,' Barratt Developments said.
At 3:00pm: [LON:BDEV] Barratt Developments PLC share price was +27.6p at 541.6p
