Interim Result
30/04/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
05/05/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
06/05/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
07/05/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
07/05/2020 Lucara Diamond Corp (0QUI)
11/05/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)
11/05/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
12/05/2020 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
12/05/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
13/05/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
13/05/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)
14/05/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
14/05/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
14/05/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
14/05/2020 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (0FIZ)
15/05/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
19/05/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
19/05/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
19/05/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
20/05/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
22/05/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
22/05/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
Final Result
06/05/2020 Oxford BioMedica PLC (OXB)
06/05/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
12/05/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
13/05/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
25/05/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
AGM / EGM
30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)
30/04/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
30/04/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
30/04/2020 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)
30/04/2020 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
30/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)
30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
30/04/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
01/05/2020 Menzies (John) PLC (MNZS)
01/05/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
01/05/2020 Man Group PLC (EMG)
01/05/2020 Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG)
01/05/2020 CVC Credit Partners Euro Ltd (CCPG)
04/05/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
04/05/2020 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)
05/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
05/05/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
05/05/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
05/05/2020 GetBusy PLC (GETB)
06/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
06/05/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
06/05/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
06/05/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
06/05/2020 Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL)
06/05/2020 Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)
06/05/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
06/05/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)
06/05/2020 Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd (PEY)
06/05/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
06/05/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
06/05/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
06/05/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
06/05/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
07/05/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
07/05/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)
07/05/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
07/05/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
07/05/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
07/05/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
07/05/2020 Condor Gold PLC (CNR)
07/05/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
07/05/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
07/05/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
07/05/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
07/05/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
07/05/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
08/05/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
11/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
11/05/2020 McColl's Retail Group Plc (MCLS)
11/05/2020 EVR Holdings Plc (EVRH)
11/05/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)
12/05/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
12/05/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)
12/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
12/05/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
12/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)
13/05/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
13/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)
13/05/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
13/05/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
13/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
13/05/2020 Commerzbank Ag (CZB)
13/05/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)
13/05/2020 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)
13/05/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
13/05/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
13/05/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
13/05/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
13/05/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
14/05/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)
14/05/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
14/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
14/05/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
14/05/2020 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Plc (BGS)
14/05/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
14/05/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
14/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
14/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
14/05/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
14/05/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
14/05/2020 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
14/05/2020 European Assets Trust NV (EAT)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
14/05/2020 Horizonte Minerals PLC (HZM)
15/05/2020 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)
15/05/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
15/05/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
15/05/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
15/05/2020 Gresham House Plc (GHE)
15/05/2020 Federal Grid Company Of Unified Energy System (FEES)
18/05/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
18/05/2020 JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (59OT)
18/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)
19/05/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
19/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
19/05/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
19/05/2020 Allianz Technology Trust PLC (ATT)
19/05/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
19/05/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
19/05/2020 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
20/05/2020 Pharos Energy Plc (PHAR)
20/05/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
20/05/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
20/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
20/05/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
20/05/2020 Path Investments Plc (PATH)
20/05/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
20/05/2020 Medica Group Plc (MGP)
20/05/2020 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
21/05/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
21/05/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
21/05/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
21/05/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
21/05/2020 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
21/05/2020 Energean Oil & Gas PLC (ENOG)
21/05/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
21/05/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
21/05/2020 Yu Group Plc (YU.)
21/05/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
21/05/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
21/05/2020 CATCo Reinsurance Opps Fund Ltd (CAT)
21/05/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
22/05/2020 SDX Energy Inc. (SDX)
22/05/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
22/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
22/05/2020 One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP)
22/05/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
26/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)
26/05/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
26/05/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
26/05/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
26/05/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
26/05/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
26/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
26/05/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)
27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)
28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)
28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
29/05/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
29/05/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
29/05/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
Trading Statement
30/04/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
30/04/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
06/05/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
07/05/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/05/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
Ex-Dividend
30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
30/04/2020 Hansa Trust PLC (HAN)
30/04/2020 Hansa Trust A (HANA)
30/04/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
30/04/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
30/04/2020 Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL)
30/04/2020 Seneca Growth Capital Vct Plc B (SVCT)
30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
30/04/2020 Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)
30/04/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)
30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)
30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
30/04/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
30/04/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
30/04/2020 Harworth Group Plc (HWG)
30/04/2020 JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA)
30/04/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth And Income Plc (JCGI)
30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
30/04/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)
30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
30/04/2020 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
30/04/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)
30/04/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
30/04/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
30/04/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
30/04/2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (AEWU)
30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
07/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
07/05/2020 Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC (OCN)
07/05/2020 Target Healthcare Reit Ltd (THRL)
07/05/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
07/05/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
07/05/2020 Albion Development Vct Plc (AADV)
07/05/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)
07/05/2020 North American Income Trust (The) Plc (NAIT)
07/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
07/05/2020 Aptitude Software Group Plc (APTD)
07/05/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
07/05/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)
07/05/2020 Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR)
07/05/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Smart (J) & Co (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
07/05/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
07/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
07/05/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
07/05/2020 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
07/05/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
07/05/2020 Franchise Brands Plc (FRAN)
07/05/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
07/05/2020 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
07/05/2020 Gresham House Plc (GHE)
07/05/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
07/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
14/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
14/05/2020 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
14/05/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
14/05/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
14/05/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)
14/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
14/05/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
14/05/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)
14/05/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET)
14/05/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
14/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
14/05/2020 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
21/05/2020 Science Group (SAG)
21/05/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
21/05/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
21/05/2020 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (ELLA)
21/05/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
21/05/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
21/05/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/05/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
21/05/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
21/05/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
21/05/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
21/05/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
21/05/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)
28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)
28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)
28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)
28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)
28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)
28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)
28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)
28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)
28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)
