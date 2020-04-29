Interim Result
30/04/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
05/05/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
06/05/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
07/05/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
07/05/2020 Lucara Diamond Corp (0QUI)
Final Result
06/05/2020 Oxford BioMedica PLC (OXB)
06/05/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
AGM / EGM
30/04/2020 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
30/04/2020 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)
30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)
30/04/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
30/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
30/04/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)
30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
30/04/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
01/05/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
01/05/2020 Menzies (John) PLC (MNZS)
01/05/2020 Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG)
01/05/2020 CVC Credit Partners Euro Ltd (CCPG)
01/05/2020 Man Group PLC (EMG)
04/05/2020 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)
04/05/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
05/05/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
05/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
05/05/2020 GetBusy PLC (GETB)
05/05/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
06/05/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
06/05/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)
06/05/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
06/05/2020 Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd (PEY)
06/05/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
06/05/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
06/05/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
06/05/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
06/05/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
06/05/2020 Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL)
06/05/2020 Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)
06/05/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
06/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
06/05/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
07/05/2020 Condor Gold PLC (CNR)
07/05/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
07/05/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
07/05/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
07/05/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
07/05/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)
07/05/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
07/05/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
07/05/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
07/05/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
07/05/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
07/05/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
07/05/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
Trading Statement
30/04/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
30/04/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
06/05/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
07/05/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
Ex-Dividend
30/04/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)
30/04/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
30/04/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth And Income Plc (JCGI)
30/04/2020 JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA)
30/04/2020 Hansa Trust A (HANA)
30/04/2020 Hansa Trust PLC (HAN)
30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
30/04/2020 Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)
30/04/2020 Harworth Group Plc (HWG)
30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
30/04/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
30/04/2020 Seneca Growth Capital Vct Plc B (SVCT)
30/04/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
30/04/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)
30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)
30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
30/04/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
30/04/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
30/04/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
30/04/2020 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
30/04/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)
30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
30/04/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
30/04/2020 Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL)
30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
30/04/2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (AEWU)
30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
07/05/2020 Aptitude Software Group Plc (APTD)
07/05/2020 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
07/05/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
07/05/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
07/05/2020 Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR)
07/05/2020 Smart (J) & Co (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
07/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
07/05/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)
07/05/2020 Target Healthcare Reit Ltd (THRL)
07/05/2020 Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC (OCN)
07/05/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
07/05/2020 Albion Development Vct Plc (AADV)
07/05/2020 Franchise Brands Plc (FRAN)
07/05/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
07/05/2020 Gresham House Plc (GHE)
07/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
07/05/2020 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
07/05/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
07/05/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
07/05/2020 North American Income Trust (The) Plc (NAIT)
07/05/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
07/05/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
07/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
07/05/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
