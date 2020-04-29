Interim Result

30/04/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)

05/05/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)

06/05/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

07/05/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)

07/05/2020 Lucara Diamond Corp (0QUI)



Final Result

06/05/2020 Oxford BioMedica PLC (OXB)

06/05/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)



AGM / EGM

30/04/2020 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)

30/04/2020 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)

30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)

30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)

30/04/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)

30/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)

30/04/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)

30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)

30/04/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)

01/05/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

01/05/2020 Menzies (John) PLC (MNZS)

01/05/2020 Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG)

01/05/2020 CVC Credit Partners Euro Ltd (CCPG)

01/05/2020 Man Group PLC (EMG)

04/05/2020 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)

04/05/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

05/05/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)

05/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)

05/05/2020 GetBusy PLC (GETB)

05/05/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

06/05/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

06/05/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)

06/05/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

06/05/2020 Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd (PEY)

06/05/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

06/05/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)

06/05/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

06/05/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

06/05/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

06/05/2020 Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL)

06/05/2020 Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

06/05/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)

06/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)

06/05/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)

07/05/2020 Condor Gold PLC (CNR)

07/05/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)

07/05/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

07/05/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)

07/05/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

07/05/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)

07/05/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

07/05/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

07/05/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

07/05/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)

07/05/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

07/05/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)

07/05/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)

07/05/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)



Trading Statement

30/04/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/04/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

06/05/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

07/05/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)



Ex-Dividend

30/04/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)

30/04/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

30/04/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth And Income Plc (JCGI)

30/04/2020 JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA)

30/04/2020 Hansa Trust A (HANA)

30/04/2020 Hansa Trust PLC (HAN)

30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)

30/04/2020 Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)

30/04/2020 Harworth Group Plc (HWG)

30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)

30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

30/04/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)

30/04/2020 Seneca Growth Capital Vct Plc B (SVCT)

30/04/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

30/04/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)

30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)

30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

30/04/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)

30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)

30/04/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

30/04/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

30/04/2020 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)

30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

30/04/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)

30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)

30/04/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)

30/04/2020 Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL)

30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)

30/04/2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (AEWU)

30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)

07/05/2020 Aptitude Software Group Plc (APTD)

07/05/2020 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)

07/05/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

07/05/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)

07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)

07/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

07/05/2020 Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR)

07/05/2020 Smart (J) & Co (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)

07/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

07/05/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)

07/05/2020 Target Healthcare Reit Ltd (THRL)

07/05/2020 Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC (OCN)

07/05/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)

07/05/2020 Albion Development Vct Plc (AADV)

07/05/2020 Franchise Brands Plc (FRAN)

07/05/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)

07/05/2020 Gresham House Plc (GHE)

07/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)

07/05/2020 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)

07/05/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

07/05/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)

07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)

07/05/2020 North American Income Trust (The) Plc (NAIT)

07/05/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)

07/05/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

07/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)

07/05/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com