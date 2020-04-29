StockMarketWire.com - Train and bus ticket portal Trainline said its lenders had waived the financial covenant in respect of its £350m revolving credit facility until August 2021.
The waiver was agreed to support the business through the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.
The financial covenant, tested semi-annually, required that Trainline's net debt position did not surpass 3.75 times adjusted earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the prior twelve months.
'Today's announcement underlines the Group's confidence that it can operate through an extended downturn period if required,' Trainline said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: