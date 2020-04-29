StockMarketWire.com - Barclays reported a sharp fall in first-quarter profit as a $2.1bn credit impairment charge due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic offset higher income.
Pre-tax profit fell to £0.9bn from £1.5bn on-year and total income increased 20% to £6.28bn.
Statutory earnings per share dropped to 3.5p from 6.1p on-year.
'We have taken a £2.1bn credit impairment charge which reflects our initial estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
Return on tangible equity (RoTE) slowed to 5.1% from 9.1% and the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio fell to 13.1% from 13.8% in December last year.
'Due to the lower interest rate environment and macroeconomic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Barclays UK, and consumer, cards and payments income headwinds are expected to continue for the remainder of the year,' Barclays said.
'Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, the group believes that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the group over time,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
