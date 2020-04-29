StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Synthomer cuts its capital expenditure plans and executive salaries as the Covid-19 crisis starts to weigh on its performance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months through march was seen rising 5% on-year, in line with expectations.
However, sales into industrial markets including the automotive and oil sectors were being hurt in the second quarter, offset by continued strong demand for nitrile.
Synthomer said it continued to operate 37 of its 38 global manufacturing sites, with speciality chemicals designated as key industrial assets in the geographies in which it operated.
Capital expenditure for 2020 was now expected at £50m, dowm from the £73.5m originally anticipated.
Executives and directors had frozen their salaries at 2019 levels and delayed any further review until October.
Synothomer did not mention its dividend plans.
'Given the unprecedented uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19, it is unclear what impact this will have on the Group's financial performance for the year,' the company said.
'As such, the group is withdrawing its previous guidance for the year ending 31st December 2020 and will update the market when there is better visibility.'
