StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Hiscox said it was mulling a potential equity raising to help it weather the Covid-19 storm.
Responding to press speculation, the company said it was evaluating possible sources of capital, which could include raising new equity.
It added, however, that it had sufficient capital to meet expected liabilities arising as a result of exposures to the pandemic.
The uncertainty arising from the pandemic and consequent capital contraction was expected result in rates hardening across US wholesale and reinsurance markets, Hiscox said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: