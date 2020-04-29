StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca reported a rise in first-quarter revenue boosted by sales of new medicines. The pharma giant also said it was evaluating drugs to curb the health impact of the Covid-19 virus.
Total revenue grew 16% to $6.35bn as product sales climbed 15% to $6.31bn.
'New medicines continued to perform especially well and there was excellent progress from the pipeline, with several regulatory approvals and particularly significant news regarding the potential use of Tagrisso in the adjuvant treatment of EGFRm6 lung cancer, as well as Farxiga in chronic kidney disease,' the company said.
Total revenue grew across all therapy areas, with oncology rising 33% to $2,518m, New cardiovascular, renal & metabolism (CVRM) up 7% to $1,102m and respiratory & immunology up 21% to $1,555m.
As part of the effort to target the coronavirus, the company said it was identifying novel SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies that could be used for treatment, as well as a prophylaxis against viral infection.
'AstraZeneca is evaluating the use of Calquence, approved in a number of countries for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, in the Phase II CALAVI trial, which is assessing the suppression of the cytokine storm that inflames the lungs and other organs of some COVID-19 patients,' AstraZeneca said.
'The company is also looking at protecting organs in the Phase III DARE-19 trial, assessing whether Farxiga, an oral medicine that has demonstrated benefits in heart failure and kidney disease, can potentially reduce organ failure,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
