StockMarketWire.com - Fresnillo said its outlook on full-year production remained 'under review' after the mining company reported a fall in quarterly silver and gold output in the first quarter of the year.
Quarterly silver production of 13.2m ounces (moz) fell 4.0% from the fourth quarter last year, and was flat on-year as higher ore grade at San Julian and a higher volume of ore processed at Fresnillo was offset by the expected lower ore grade at Saucito.
Quarterly gold production fell 15.7% to 197.0K oz from the fourth quarter and decreased 6.7% on-year due to 'lower volumes of ore processed and an increase in stripping at Herradura, in accordance to the mine plan,' the company said.
The Juanicipio project advanced as expected during the quarter, with the first production stope to be fully prepared by the end of the third quarter, the company said.
'Fresnillo continues to keep full year production guidance under constant review. The timeline for the commissioning of the development projects will also be monitored closely,' it added.
