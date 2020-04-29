StockMarketWire.com - Education group Malvern International said it was in talks to source additional funding after it experienced a 'very significant' drop in revenue and cashflow following the closure of its UK learning centres and school in Singapore.
'As there is no certainty as to when and how Covid restrictions will be lifted or how quickly trading activity will be able to resume, there is considerable uncertainty as to the company's prospects,' it added.
'It is currently anticipated that the company's existing working capital facilities will be exhausted by the end of May.'
'The company is in discussion with its existing major shareholders and debt providers regarding the raising of additional funding.'
At 8:50am: [LON:MLVN] Malvern International Plc Ord 5p share price was -0.3p at 0.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
