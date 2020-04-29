StockMarketWire.com - Information, data and analytics company Ascential said revenue grew 5.1% in the first quarter as performance was impacted by the deferral of events to the second half of the year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also said it agreed more lenient debt covenants with its lenders to support its balance sheet and announced further measures to cut costs, including a 25% cut to director salaries and fees, expected to save about £20-to-£40m in costs.
'The covenant amendments we have announced today, combined with prudent cost measures, ensure that our business remains well set to weather the impact of COVID-19,' the company said.
In addition to these previously announced measures, Ascential has identified a further in the current financial year, which can be deployed as the year evolves.
Its digital subscription & platforms business, which made up 80% of revenue in the quarter, saw revenue up 19% on the prior year, with 'solid subscription renewals across all businesses more than offsetting a general slowing of new business won towards the end of the quarter,' the company said.
The advisory business, meanwhile, saw a greater impact from the 'poorer trading conditions associated with the COVID-19 restrictions, declining 16% year on year in the quarter,' it added.
'Our objective will be to balance near-term cost focus with the importance of preserving and nurturing Ascential's market leading positions and capabilities and its ability to deliver a strong rebound in 2021,' it added.
