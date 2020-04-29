StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter said it had raised £80.3m through a discounted placement to two large investors.
The placing, amounting to $100m in US dollars, comprised a $80m subscription by Brickell Insurance Holdings and a $20m subscription by funds managed by Hudson Structured Capital Management.
The shares were placed at £1.35 each, a 7.2% discount to their closing price on Tuesday.
'We are extremely pleased to have raised these funds,' executive directors Ken Randall, Alan Quilter and William Spiegel said in a combined statement.
'We have long been clear on the significant opportunities we see for the group in the two fast growing markets we operate in: program management and legacy.'
'It has become apparent that the market dislocation currently being experienced will only increase demand for these specialist capabilities as the balance sheets of traditional insurance companies come under increased strain.'
'The equity we have secured will enable us to proactively and quickly move to capitalise on these dynamics as the market seeks the solutions R&Q is able to provide.'
At 9:09am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was -2p at 143.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
