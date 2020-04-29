StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery company C4X Discovery reported narrower half-yearly losses on lower costs.
For the six months ended 31 January 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £4.9m from £6.2m on-year as research and development costs fell to £3.6m from £4.9m.
'As Covid-19 continues to impact companies globally, certain elements of the business are expected to be challenged in the first half of 2020,' the company said.
'The company ' s focus throughout 2020 is to advance these programmes and to progress the ongoing commercial discussions across its portfolio,' it added.
