StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner SolGold said an analysis of test work indicated a potential increase in revenue potential as its Alpala copper-gold porphyry project in northern Ecuador.
The company said it had received a phase-two test work report prepared by ALS Metallurgical Laboratories in Canada.
Highlights included a life-of-mine increase in gold recovery by 7% compared to results of a preliminary economic assessment filed 19 November.
'Improved recoveries in metallurgical tests across all valuable minerals indicate a potential increase in the revenues from the Alpala project,' SoldGold said.
At 9:13am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was +1.03p at 27.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
