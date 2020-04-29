StockMarketWire.com - Mobile communications provider Kcell reported a rise in sales in the first quarter of the year as a 'growing number' of subscribers migrated to new offers with expanded content.
Net sales increased by 13.9% to KZT 40,062m, with service revenue up 9.4% to KZT 34,620m.
Average revenue per user (APRU) was up 18.9%, boosted by the 'improved quality of our subscriber base as a growing number migrated to new offers with expanded content,' the company said. 'This included a higher number of subscribers with fixed contracts, due to increasing volumes of devices sold through our online shops' it added. The company said had recommended an annual dividend in the amount of KZT 9bn, or KZT 45 per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
