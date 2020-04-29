StockMarketWire.com - Upland Resources said its joint venture in the Inner Moray Firth offshore Scotland had signed a work sharing agreement with a large oil company that could potentially invest in the prospect.
The partners, which also include operator Corallian Energy and Baron Oil, had agreed to cease marketing a stake in the prospect until the end of September.
During that time, the large oil company, which wasn't identified, would complete its own technical work and share data and interpretation over the licence, P2478.
'By mutual agreement the joint venture partners may extend the exclusivity period with the interested party until 31 December 2020 should such party wish to negotiate farmin terms to earn an interest in the licence.'
At 9:38am:
[LON:BOIL] Baron Oil share price was +0.02p at 0.08p
[LON:UPL] Upland Resources Limited share price was +0.15p at 0.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: