StockMarketWire.com - Listed investment company LMS Capital said its expected a fall in its portfolio valuations as a result of the disruption to businesses and financial markets from the coronavirus pandemic.
Unaudited net asset value as at 31 March 2020 was £44.4m. down from £52.6m as at 31 December.
The reductions in the portfolio value represented approximately an 18% reduction in the value of quoted investments, and a reduction of 30% in the underlying valuation of the unquoted direct investments and fund investments, offset by approximately 3% unrealised foreign exchange gains on these assets, the company said.
At 9:41am: [LON:LMS] LMS Capital PLC share price was +3p at 34.1p
