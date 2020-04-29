StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting solutions company Dialight said all its manufacturing facilities would be operational, albeit on reduced capacity, following the nod to reopen factories from governments in Malaysia and Mexico.
'We have now received notification that our Mexican manufacturing facilities can reopen. We intend to initiate a phased restart from today,' the company said.
'Similarly, on 22 April 2020 we received notification from the Malaysian government that our Penang manufacturing facility could reopen. We have already initiated a phased restart,' it added.
At 9:48am: [LON:DIA] Dialight PLC share price was +15.5p at 197p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
