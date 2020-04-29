StockMarketWire.com - Hotel group Minoan said severe travel restrictions in the UK and Greece meant it was running behind schedule with a number of plans.
The company said the release of its results for the year through October had been delayed and wasn't expected to occur before 14 May.
It said it still expected to report a loss of about £2m, including a number of costs and charges that would not recur at the same level.
'The group continues to manage its cash resources in a prudent manner, whilst in the meantime progressing the discussions regarding the group's outstanding loan as addressed in the update of 9 April 2020,' Minoan said.
'We expect to provide a further update in the near term.'
At 9:53am: [LON:MIN] Minoan Group PLC share price was -0.23p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
