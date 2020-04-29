StockMarketWire.com - Dalata Hotel said its outlook for the remainder of the year remained 'uncertain' following a decline in revenue per room in the first quarter of the year as the Covid-19 pandemic had had a 'very significant' impact on its business.
For the first quarter of 2020, revenue per available room (RevPAR) on a like-for-like basis decreased by 24.3% at is Dublin hotels, 14.0% at its regional Ireland hotels and 18.6% at its UK hotels. Adjusted (earnings) EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was €17.7m.
'These figures include 2 months of normal trading before the effects of the global pandemic were first felt in our business,' the company said.
'Our results for subsequent periods will reflect the fact that currently our hotels are either temporarily closed or operating at significantly reduced capacities in line with guidelines issued by the Irish and UK Governments,' it added.
At 9:55am: [LON:DAL] Dalata Hotel Group Plc share price was +10p at 242.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
