StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging company Image Scan swung to a profit in the first-half performance and raised its annual earnings guidance, but warned of a significant impact on performance in the second half of the year, owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company raised its earnings guidance for 2020 but suspended it for 2021 and beyond due to an expected impact of Covid-19 on individual governments' purchasing.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £180k, compared with a loss of £178k on-year as revenue increased over 60% to £2.3m.
'While the performance during the first six months was ahead of our expectations, the board expects second half trading to be significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company warned.
'The board considers that the company has a sufficient order book and short-term prospects of new orders to raise its earnings guidance for the year ending 30 September 2020 to sales of £3.3m and a pre-tax loss of approximately £90k (compared to current market expectations of sales of £2.99m with a loss before tax of £197k),' the company said.
At 10:01am: [LON:IGE] Image Scan Holdings PLC share price was +0.15p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: