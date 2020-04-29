StockMarketWire.com - Pub estate group Heavitree Brewery said it had cancelled rent charges for its tenants for April and May following UK government Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The company said its directors had taken a 20% pay cut.

'The company continues to work with its tenants to assist where possible and to interpret the daily announcements from government,' it added.


At 1:24pm: [LON:HVT] Heavitree Brewery PLC share price was 0p at 310p



