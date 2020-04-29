StockMarketWire.com - US gross domestic product contracted 4.8% in the first quarter, according to an 'advance' reading by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The market had been expecting a contraction of 4%, indicating the Covid-19 crisis is battering the world's biggest economy harder than feared.
Worse is expected to come because the crisis only started taking hold in the US towards the end of the first quarter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
