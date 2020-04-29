StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1112.00      +11.60%
Barclays                                 107.76      +10.23%
Centrica                                  38.95       +8.44%
Tui AG                                   333.65       +7.52%
M&G                                      139.30       +7.28%
Taylor Wimpey                            152.25       -2.03%
Ocado Group                             1619.50       -1.94%
Polymetal International                 1652.25       -1.30%
International Consolidated Airlines      215.10       -1.28%
Experian                                2441.50       -1.11%

FTSE 250
Dixons Carphone                           81.98      +19.68%
Ascential                                267.20      +15.57%
Wood Group (John)                        197.45      +12.83%
Provident Financial                      196.35      +12.20%
Tullow Oil                                25.78      +10.36%
Grafton Group                            643.00       -5.09%
Hiscox                                   704.10       -3.89%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             234.00       -3.51%
Spirent Communications                   247.25       -2.47%
Telecom Plus                            1340.00       -2.19%

AIM
Braveheart Investment Group               38.50      +71.11%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               6.90      +67.48%
Baron Oil                                  0.09      +47.83%
Netscientific                              8.50      +47.83%
Nakama Group                               0.33      +44.44%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.15      -68.42%
Better Capital - see BCAP                  2.00      -27.27%
C4x Discovery Holdings                    15.50      -24.76%
Minoan Group                               0.82      -21.43%
Mysale Group                               3.35      -18.29%

