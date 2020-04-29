FTSE 100 Carnival 1112.00 +11.60% Barclays 107.76 +10.23% Centrica 38.95 +8.44% Tui AG 333.65 +7.52% M&G 139.30 +7.28% Taylor Wimpey 152.25 -2.03% Ocado Group 1619.50 -1.94% Polymetal International 1652.25 -1.30% International Consolidated Airlines 215.10 -1.28% Experian 2441.50 -1.11% FTSE 250 Dixons Carphone 81.98 +19.68% Ascential 267.20 +15.57% Wood Group (John) 197.45 +12.83% Provident Financial 196.35 +12.20% Tullow Oil 25.78 +10.36% Grafton Group 643.00 -5.09% Hiscox 704.10 -3.89% Watches Of Switzerland Group 234.00 -3.51% Spirent Communications 247.25 -2.47% Telecom Plus 1340.00 -2.19% FTSE 350 Dixons Carphone 81.98 +19.68% Ascential 267.20 +15.57% Wood Group (John) 197.45 +12.83% Provident Financial 196.35 +12.20% Carnival 1112.00 +11.60% Grafton Group 643.00 -5.09% Hiscox 704.10 -3.89% Watches Of Switzerland Group 234.00 -3.51% Spirent Communications 247.25 -2.47% Telecom Plus 1340.00 -2.19% AIM Braveheart Investment Group 38.50 +71.11% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 6.90 +67.48% Baron Oil 0.09 +47.83% Netscientific 8.50 +47.83% Nakama Group 0.33 +44.44% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.15 -68.42% Better Capital - see BCAP 2.00 -27.27% C4x Discovery Holdings 15.50 -24.76% Minoan Group 0.82 -21.43% Mysale Group 3.35 -18.29% Overall Market Braveheart Investment Group 38.50 +71.11% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 6.90 +67.48% Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 83.10 +66.20% Baron Oil 0.09 +47.83% Netscientific 8.50 +47.83% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.15 -68.42% Better Capital - see BCAP 2.00 -27.27% C4x Discovery Holdings 15.50 -24.76% Cathay International Holdings 2.25 -22.41% Minoan Group 0.82 -21.43%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -