StockMarketWire.com - Drink mixer retailer Fever-Tree said co-founder and deputy chairman Charles Rolls would stand down at its annual general meeting in June.
'Fever-Tree deals in a world of best before dates and I am happy to be stepping down before I reach mine,' Rolls said.
He founded the business with current chief executive Tim Warrillow in 2004.
'Co-founding and developing the Fever-Tree brand has been the focus for an immensely satisfying 17 years of business life, from the idea, through to selling our first case, and on to the millions we now sell worldwide,' Rolls said.
'While I am stepping down from the board, I remain a great supporter and significant shareholder in Fever-Tree and am as passionate about the business as ever.'
'I am leaving a business in robust health. Fever-Tree has a fantastic team in place, led by an inspirational CEO in Tim and I have no doubt there will be many exciting years ahead for the company.'
