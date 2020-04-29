StockMarketWire.com - Property fund manager First Property said it had entered into a new lease with jointing technology company Teconnex for a warehouse in Tureni, Romania.
The building was now fully leased and should yield a net operating income of €250k in the year to 31 March 2021, up from €170,000 in the year to 31 March 2020, the company said.
A rent-free period granted to the tenant expired in the current financial year, following which the net operating income should rise to €330k per annum, it added.
At 2:36pm: [LON:FPO] First Property Group PLC share price was 0p at 38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
