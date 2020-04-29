StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Barclays                                 109.44      +11.95%
Carnival                                1110.25      +11.43%
Centrica                                  39.22       +9.19%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     346.65       +8.50%
Tui AG                                   336.05       +8.30%
Ocado Group                             1616.75       -2.10%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6369.00       -1.32%
Taylor Wimpey                            153.45       -1.25%
Auto Trader Group                        470.05       -1.17%
Glaxosmithkline                         1670.80       -1.00%

FTSE 250
Dixons Carphone                           81.33      +18.73%
Provident Financial                      198.40      +13.37%
Ascential                                262.00      +13.32%
Wood Group (John)                        195.43      +11.67%
Premier Oil                               28.66      +10.02%
Hiscox                                   700.30       -4.41%
Grafton Group                            649.50       -4.13%
Spirent Communications                   245.25       -3.25%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             235.50       -2.89%
Sig                                       21.76       -2.68%

FTSE 350
AIM
Nakama Group                               0.42      +88.89%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               6.40      +55.34%
Baron Oil                                  0.09      +47.83%
Braveheart Investment Group               31.50      +40.00%
Netscientific                              8.00      +39.13%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.15      -68.42%
Better Capital - see BCAP                  2.00      -27.27%
C4x Discovery Holdings                    15.50      -24.76%
Minoan Group                               0.82      -21.43%
Mysale Group                               3.35      -18.29%

Overall Market
