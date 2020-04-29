FTSE 100 Barclays 109.44 +11.95% Carnival 1110.25 +11.43% Centrica 39.22 +9.19% Rolls-Royce Holdings 346.65 +8.50% Tui AG 336.05 +8.30% Ocado Group 1616.75 -2.10% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6369.00 -1.32% Taylor Wimpey 153.45 -1.25% Auto Trader Group 470.05 -1.17% Glaxosmithkline 1670.80 -1.00% FTSE 250 Dixons Carphone 81.33 +18.73% Provident Financial 198.40 +13.37% Ascential 262.00 +13.32% Wood Group (John) 195.43 +11.67% Premier Oil 28.66 +10.02% Hiscox 700.30 -4.41% Grafton Group 649.50 -4.13% Spirent Communications 245.25 -3.25% Watches Of Switzerland Group 235.50 -2.89% Sig 21.76 -2.68% FTSE 350 Dixons Carphone 81.33 +18.73% Provident Financial 198.40 +13.37% Ascential 262.00 +13.32% Barclays 109.44 +11.95% Wood Group (John) 195.43 +11.67% Hiscox 700.30 -4.41% Grafton Group 649.50 -4.13% Spirent Communications 245.25 -3.25% Watches Of Switzerland Group 235.50 -2.89% Sig 21.76 -2.68% AIM Nakama Group 0.42 +88.89% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 6.40 +55.34% Baron Oil 0.09 +47.83% Braveheart Investment Group 31.50 +40.00% Netscientific 8.00 +39.13% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.15 -68.42% Better Capital - see BCAP 2.00 -27.27% C4x Discovery Holdings 15.50 -24.76% Minoan Group 0.82 -21.43% Mysale Group 3.35 -18.29% Overall Market Nakama Group 0.42 +88.89% Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 81.50 +63.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 6.40 +55.34% Baron Oil 0.09 +47.83% Braveheart Investment Group 31.50 +40.00% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.15 -68.42% Better Capital - see BCAP 2.00 -27.27% C4x Discovery Holdings 15.50 -24.76% Cathay International Holdings 2.25 -22.41% Minoan Group 0.82 -21.43%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -