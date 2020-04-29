StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol products company Zoetic International said chief executive Nick Tulloch and chairman Paul Mendell had both resigned following a strategy overhaul.

Chief strategy officer Trevor Taylor and chief revenue officer Antonio Russo had been appointed as co-CEOs.

Zoetic International said Tulloch would continue to partner with the company by leading a new joint venture in the UK.

Its core cannabidiol operations, however, would be focused on Colorado, primarily the distribution of Chill branded products.

The company reaffirmed a plan to exit the natural resources business, with asset sale discussions 'well advanced'.

Zoetic also announced that its applications for over $290k of Covid-19 loans had been approved.

'Trevor Taylor and Antonio Russo have been able, in a few short months, to create well-received Chill branded product lines,' the company said.

'Their ability to quickly secure major distribution contracts for the brand has given the company great hope for further success.'


At 3:03pm: [LON:ZOE] share price was -0.25p at 4.6p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com