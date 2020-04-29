StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1164.00      +16.82%
Barclays                                 110.32      +12.85%
Centrica                                  40.42      +12.53%
Standard Chartered                       429.60      +10.18%
Tui AG                                   341.35      +10.01%
Ocado Group                             1618.25       -2.01%
Polymetal International                 1650.25       -1.42%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6386.00       -1.05%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               187.23       -0.88%
Glaxosmithkline                         1676.90       -0.63%

FTSE 250
Dixons Carphone                           81.48      +18.95%
Petrofac Limited                         197.18      +16.99%
Provident Financial                      204.50      +16.86%
Ascential                                261.80      +13.24%
Wood Group (John)                        197.38      +12.79%
Hiscox                                   711.80       -2.84%
Spirent Communications                   246.50       -2.76%
Telecom Plus                            1343.00       -1.97%
Cranswick                               3816.00       -1.65%
Hastings Group Holdings                  190.45       -1.32%

FTSE 350
Dixons Carphone                           81.48      +18.95%
Petrofac Limited                         197.08      +16.93%
Provident Financial                      204.50      +16.86%
Carnival                                1164.00      +16.82%
Ascential                                261.80      +13.24%
Hiscox                                   711.80       -2.84%
Spirent Communications                   246.50       -2.76%
Ocado Group                             1618.25       -2.01%
Telecom Plus                            1343.00       -1.97%
Cranswick                               3816.00       -1.65%

AIM
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               7.42      +80.22%
Nakama Group                               0.40      +77.78%
Baron Oil                                  0.08      +39.13%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.60      +36.17%
Condor Gold                               34.00      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.15      -68.42%
Better Capital - see BCAP                  2.00      -27.27%
C4x Discovery Holdings                    15.50      -24.76%
Minoan Group                               0.82      -21.43%
Mysale Group                               3.35      -18.29%

Overall Market
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               7.42      +80.22%
Nakama Group                               0.40      +77.78%
Asa International Group  Ord Gbp1 W       81.60      +63.20%
Baron Oil                                  0.08      +39.13%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.60      +36.17%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.15      -68.42%
Better Capital - see BCAP                  2.00      -27.27%
C4x Discovery Holdings                    15.50      -24.76%
Cathay International Holdings              2.25      -22.41%
Minoan Group                               0.82      -21.43%