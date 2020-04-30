Interim Result
30/04/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
AGM / EGM
30/04/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
30/04/2020 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
30/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
30/04/2020 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)
30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
30/04/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)
30/04/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)
30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
Trading Statement
30/04/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
30/04/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
Ex-Dividend
30/04/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)
30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)
30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
30/04/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth And Income Plc (JCGI)
30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
30/04/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
30/04/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
30/04/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
30/04/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
30/04/2020 Seneca Growth Capital Vct Plc B (SVCT)
30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)
30/04/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
30/04/2020 JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA)
30/04/2020 Harworth Group Plc (HWG)
30/04/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
30/04/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)
30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
30/04/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
30/04/2020 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
30/04/2020 Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL)
30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
30/04/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
30/04/2020 Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)
30/04/2020 Hansa Trust A (HANA)
30/04/2020 Hansa Trust PLC (HAN)
30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
30/04/2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (AEWU)
