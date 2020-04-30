StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence contractor Meggitt announced it has been awarded a $78m contract for the design and installation of a multi-mission, indoor and outdoor training facility in the Middle East.
The company said the facility will incorporate the latest virtual and live-fire equipment.
President of Meggitt Training Systems Jeff Murphy said: 'As the global leader in virtual and live-fire small-arms training, Meggitt Training Systems is ideally suited to deliver this programme for the benefit of our customer and its forces.'
Vice president of strategy, sales and marketing for training systems Andrea Czop added: 'This win validates our strategy of pairing our live-fire and virtual portfolio of products with a global presence, supporting our customers in the Middle East and elsewhere.
'Meggitt's enduring success in small-arms training is built on this unique combination of customer knowledge and expertise derived from decades of employee subject matter experts in military and law enforcement experience.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
