StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant GSK said an application for an oral drug to treat women with ovarian cancer had been approved by US health authorities.
The US Food and Drug Administration approved the company's new drug application for Zejulam an oral, once-daily poly polymerase inhibitor, as a monotherapy maintenance treatment for women with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who were in complete or partial response to chemotherapy, regardless of biomarker status
'Until now, only 20% of women with ovarian cancer, those with a BRCA mutation, were eligible to be treated with a PARP inhibitor as monotherapy in the first-line maintenance setting,' it added.
'Women with advanced ovarian cancer have a five-year survival rate of less than 50%. This expanded indication means that many more women with this devastating disease can receive earlier treatment with Zejula, which can extend the time it takes for their cancer to progress,' said Dr. Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president R&D, GSK.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
