StockMarketWire.com - ConvaTec maintained plans to pay a dividend as revenue increased 6.9% in the first quarter, but the wound and skincare company flagged increased risks to its annual outlook owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
Revenue increased 6.9% to $460m on-year.
The advanced wound care business revenue was expected to be negatively affected by reduced elective surgeries, and the company also flagged external risks across the business, including in supply chain.
The company said proposed that the 2019 final dividend is paid, subject to approval at the AGM on 7 May.
At 8:22am: [LON:CTEC] Convatec Group PLC share price was +8.1p at 209.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
