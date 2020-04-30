StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S suspended its dividend to save cash and reported a rise in revenue in the first quarter, despite generating flat growth in March owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company decided to suspend the 2019 final dividend payment. For the three months ended 31 March 2020, revenues grew 2.5% on-year, with its secure solutions business up 2.9%, but cash solutions down 2.3%.
'Following growth in the first two months, revenues were unchanged year-on-year for the month of March, principally reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the remaining conventional cash businesses,' the company said.
The company said it had taken steps to mitigate for a downturn in the economy, that would generate incremental restructuring savings of £20m. At 8:47am: [LON:GFS] G4S PLC share price was -1.55p at 102.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: