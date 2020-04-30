StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   9954.00       +5.40%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2452.50       +5.21%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6726.00       +5.06%
Polymetal International                 1692.00       +2.79%
Astrazeneca                             8406.50       +2.43%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1338.10       -7.81%
Lloyds Banking Group                      33.01       -5.03%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1567.75       -4.93%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             114.53       -4.91%

FTSE 250
Sig                                       24.25       +9.04%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     758.00       +7.06%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       76.75       +6.60%
Restaurant Group                          59.25       +6.47%
Ip Group                                  58.70       +5.58%
Virgin Money UK                           83.52       -6.97%
Provident Financial                      195.40       -5.97%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 269.80       -5.53%
Paypoint                                 660.00       -5.31%
Ferrexpo                                 138.45       -3.85%

FTSE 350
AIM
ValiRx                                    10.25      +41.38%
Oxford Biodynamics                        81.50      +27.84%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources         11.90      +23.96%
Mobile Streams                             0.32      +18.87%
Sareum Holdings                            0.95      +16.56%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.75      -19.01%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.25      -13.79%
Verona Pharma                             48.00      -13.51%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.33      -13.33%
Braveheart Investment Group               26.00      -10.34%

Overall Market
Gulf Marine Services                       6.35      +69.11%
Nanoco Group                               8.51      -21.06%
