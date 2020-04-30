FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 9954.00 +5.40% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2452.50 +5.21% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6726.00 +5.06% Polymetal International 1692.00 +2.79% Astrazeneca 8406.50 +2.43% Royal Dutch Shell 1338.10 -7.81% Royal Dutch Shell 1378.00 -7.26% Lloyds Banking Group 33.01 -5.03% Hargreaves Lansdown 1567.75 -4.93% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 114.53 -4.91% FTSE 250 Sig 24.25 +9.04% Icg Enterprise Trust 758.00 +7.06% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 76.75 +6.60% Restaurant Group 59.25 +6.47% Ip Group 58.70 +5.58% Virgin Money UK 83.52 -6.97% Provident Financial 195.40 -5.97% Crest Nicholson Holdings 269.80 -5.53% Paypoint 660.00 -5.31% Ferrexpo 138.45 -3.85% FTSE 350 Sig 24.25 +9.04% Icg Enterprise Trust 758.00 +7.06% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 76.75 +6.60% Restaurant Group 59.25 +6.47% Ip Group 58.70 +5.58% Royal Dutch Shell 1338.10 -7.81% Royal Dutch Shell 1377.20 -7.31% Virgin Money UK 83.52 -6.97% Provident Financial 195.40 -5.97% Crest Nicholson Holdings 269.80 -5.53% AIM ValiRx 10.25 +41.38% Oxford Biodynamics 81.50 +27.84% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 11.90 +23.96% Mobile Streams 0.32 +18.87% Sareum Holdings 0.95 +16.56% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.75 -19.01% Tertiary Minerals 0.25 -13.79% Verona Pharma 48.00 -13.51% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.33 -13.33% Braveheart Investment Group 26.00 -10.34% Overall Market Gulf Marine Services 6.35 +69.11% ValiRx 10.25 +41.38% Oxford Biodynamics 81.50 +27.84% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 11.90 +23.96% Carclo 6.10 +22.00% Nanoco Group 8.51 -21.06% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.75 -19.01% Tertiary Minerals 0.25 -13.79% Verona Pharma 48.00 -13.51% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.33 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -