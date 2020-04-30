StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Evraz reported a rise quarterly in steel output in the first quarter of the year, but sales fell amid higher than usual supply from Russia. Evraz reported that crude steel output rose by 3.2% quarter-on-quarter, but steel product sales fell by 10.4% in the quarter, with sales of semi-finished products dropping by 15.3%, due to 'higher than usual sales volumes from Russia in the fourth fo quarter 2019 on the back of good export market condition,
Sales of finished products went down by 6.1%, due to 'seasonal decline in demand in the first quarter of the year in Russia as well as due to the sale of Palini e Bertoli in 2019,' the company added. Raw coking coal production decreased by 4.8% QoQ and external sales volumes of coking coal products surged by 30.4% QoQ due to 'successfully completed task to maximise product shipments as well as higher sales volumes to China,' it added. External sales of iron ore products jumped by 30% QoQ and sales of vanadium products fell by 9.9% QoQ.
At 9:28am: [LON:EVR] Evraz PLC share price was -5.1p at 272.9p
