StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Network International has deferred its dividend in respect of the 2019 financial year, announced a hiring freeze and said its chief executive will forgo a pay increase citing the uncertainty surrounding the length of the impact from COVID-1.
In a trading update for the first quarter of 2020, the company reported group revenue had remained broadly flat but said that when the lockdown measures were implemented in the final weeks of March, merchant solutions TPV and revenue declined around 60% year on year, while issuer solutions were more resilient with revenue down around 10-15% year on year.
While it reported seeing a significant increase in supermarket spending, and up to 20% growth in online transactions from a number of retail merchants, Network International said this has been more than offset by the overall reduction in transactions taking place.
The company announced that chief executive Simon Haslam will forgo the annual pay increase on his base salary, any LTIP award and any annual cash bonus that would have been payable in 2021.
The chairman and the rest of the board will also reduce their fees by 25% for the remainder of the financial year.
It has also paused capital expenditure related to the separation of shared services with Emirates NBD, and to support its entry to the Saudi Arabian market, which were anticipated to be $40m in total during 2020.
Haslam said: 'Whilst our business is seeing a significant impact from the downturn in consumer spending, some positive trends have emerged.
'In particular, e-commerce and supermarket retail have flourished and in line with WHO recommendations to go cash free, we are already seeing an increase in contactless payments and a rising demand for digital and online transaction acceptance amongst many stakeholders.'
At 9:42am: [LON:NETW] Network International Holdings PLC share price was -22.8p at 427.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: