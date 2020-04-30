StockMarketWire.com - IT group FDM said trading in the first quarter was in line with its expectations but flagged a slowdown in business wins amid disruptions to onboarding new clients owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
Revenues for the quarter rose to £71.0m from £67.2m, and the number of mounties - deployed entry-level IT staff -placed with clients currently stood at 3,802, down 3,848 reported on 25 April.
During the post-lockdown a number of mounties had had their placements terminated early by clients operating in some of the sectors most badly affected by Covid-19, the company said.
'We have also been experiencing a reduction in the weekly number of new deals, and some of our clients have needed additional time for the remote on-boarding of mounties to new placements,' it added.
'While uncertainty over the duration and impact of the Coronavirus pandemic makes accurate short-term forecasts difficult, our agile and resilient business model, supported by a robust balance sheet, positions us well to face current conditions and the Group's long-term prospects remain strong.'
