StockMarketWire.com - Networking solutions company BATM said it expected its networking & cyber division to experience a temporary slowdown amid Covid-19 related disruptons.
The company said it anticipated some lost revenue in its networking & cyber division after some customers temporarily postponed certain projects and the group was currently unable to perform some activities due to the Covid-19 restrictions on travelling to the premise of a customer or a supplier.
'It is too early in the current financial year to determine if this will have any material impact on the networking & cyber division' the company said.
But the group's primary facilities in the bio-medical division, in Israel, Italy and Hungary, had remained operational throughout this period.
The company also said it had been ramping up production and sales after launching a new diagnostics kit to detect Covid-19 that underwent clinical verification and evaluation in February and received certification in March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: