FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   9998.50       +5.87%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6710.00       +4.81%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2439.00       +4.63%
Carnival                                1213.25       +4.55%
Tui AG                                   354.70       +2.99%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1551.50       -5.91%
Lloyds Banking Group                      32.72       -5.87%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1373.00       -5.40%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1409.30       -5.15%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             114.58       -4.87%

FTSE 250
Marston's                                 41.43      +18.92%
Sig                                       24.10       +8.36%
Premier Oil                               32.60       +6.96%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       77.00       +6.94%
Newriver Reit                             70.90       +5.51%
Virgin Money UK                           85.16       -5.15%
Contourglobal                            156.90       -4.79%
Network International Holdings           429.80       -4.62%
Foresight Solar Fund Limited             110.50       -4.33%
Wh Smith                                1258.50       -4.30%

FTSE 350
Flutter Entertainment                   9998.50       +5.87%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1551.50       -5.91%
Lloyds Banking Group                      32.72       -5.87%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1373.00       -5.40%
Virgin Money UK                           85.16       -5.15%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1409.30       -5.15%

AIM
ValiRx                                    11.50      +58.62%
Microsaic Systems                          0.72      +31.82%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 10.35      +29.38%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources         12.25      +27.60%
Oxford Biodynamics                        80.00      +25.49%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.30      -25.35%
Verona Pharma                             42.50      -23.42%
Location Sciences Group                    0.68      -20.59%
Braveheart Investment Group               23.50      -18.97%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.00      -14.89%

Overall Market
Asa International Group  Ord Gbp1 W      160.00      +96.32%
Gulf Marine Services                       6.35      +69.11%
R E A Holdings                            42.50      -52.25%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.30      -25.35%
Verona Pharma                             42.50      -23.42%
Location Sciences Group                    0.68      -20.59%
Braveheart Investment Group               23.50      -18.97%