FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 9998.50 +5.87% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6710.00 +4.81% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2439.00 +4.63% Carnival 1213.25 +4.55% Tui AG 354.70 +2.99% Hargreaves Lansdown 1551.50 -5.91% Lloyds Banking Group 32.72 -5.87% Royal Dutch Shell 1373.00 -5.40% Royal Dutch Shell 1409.30 -5.15% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 114.58 -4.87% FTSE 250 Marston's 41.43 +18.92% Sig 24.10 +8.36% Premier Oil 32.60 +6.96% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 77.00 +6.94% Newriver Reit 70.90 +5.51% Virgin Money UK 85.16 -5.15% Contourglobal 156.90 -4.79% Network International Holdings 429.80 -4.62% Foresight Solar Fund Limited 110.50 -4.33% Wh Smith 1258.50 -4.30% FTSE 350 Marston's 41.43 +18.92% Sig 24.10 +8.36% Premier Oil 32.60 +6.96% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 77.00 +6.94% Flutter Entertainment 9998.50 +5.87% Hargreaves Lansdown 1551.50 -5.91% Lloyds Banking Group 32.72 -5.87% Royal Dutch Shell 1373.00 -5.40% Virgin Money UK 85.16 -5.15% Royal Dutch Shell 1409.30 -5.15% AIM ValiRx 11.50 +58.62% Microsaic Systems 0.72 +31.82% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 10.35 +29.38% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 12.25 +27.60% Oxford Biodynamics 80.00 +25.49% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.30 -25.35% Verona Pharma 42.50 -23.42% Location Sciences Group 0.68 -20.59% Braveheart Investment Group 23.50 -18.97% Katoro Gold Mining 2.00 -14.89% Overall Market Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 160.00 +96.32% Gulf Marine Services 6.35 +69.11% ValiRx 11.50 +58.62% Microsaic Systems 0.72 +31.82% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 10.35 +29.38% R E A Holdings 42.50 -52.25% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.30 -25.35% Verona Pharma 42.50 -23.42% Location Sciences Group 0.68 -20.59% Braveheart Investment Group 23.50 -18.97%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -