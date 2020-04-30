StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  10112.50       +7.08%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2433.50       +4.40%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6678.00       +4.31%
Carnival                                1204.25       +3.77%
Astrazeneca                             8472.00       +3.23%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1351.10       -6.91%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             112.50       -6.60%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1390.30       -6.43%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1544.25       -6.35%
Lloyds Banking Group                      32.71       -5.90%

FTSE 250
Marston's                                 40.10      +15.10%
Sig                                       24.68      +10.97%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       78.90       +9.58%
Petrofac Limited                         200.40       +6.28%
Premier Oil                               32.21       +5.68%
Virgin Money UK                           83.38       -7.13%
Network International Holdings           426.20       -5.42%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1366.00       -4.34%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 273.30       -4.31%
Bodycote                                 595.75       -4.22%

FTSE 350
AIM
ValiRx                                    11.60      +60.00%
Fastjet                                    0.12      +58.62%
Microsaic Systems                          0.78      +40.91%
Thinksmart                                18.00      +30.91%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 10.10      +26.25%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               4.47      -37.04%
Nakama Group                               0.25      -28.57%
Verona Pharma                             42.50      -23.42%
Location Sciences Group                    0.68      -20.59%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.38      -16.67%

Overall Market
