FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 10112.50 +7.08% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2433.50 +4.40% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6678.00 +4.31% Carnival 1204.25 +3.77% Astrazeneca 8472.00 +3.23% Royal Dutch Shell 1351.10 -6.91% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 112.50 -6.60% Royal Dutch Shell 1390.30 -6.43% Hargreaves Lansdown 1544.25 -6.35% Lloyds Banking Group 32.71 -5.90% FTSE 250 Marston's 40.10 +15.10% Sig 24.68 +10.97% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 78.90 +9.58% Petrofac Limited 200.40 +6.28% Premier Oil 32.21 +5.68% Virgin Money UK 83.38 -7.13% Network International Holdings 426.20 -5.42% Fisher (James) & Sons 1366.00 -4.34% Crest Nicholson Holdings 273.30 -4.31% Bodycote 595.75 -4.22% FTSE 350 Marston's 40.10 +15.10% Sig 24.68 +10.97% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 78.90 +9.58% Flutter Entertainment 10112.50 +7.08% Petrofac Limited 200.40 +6.28% Virgin Money UK 83.38 -7.13% Royal Dutch Shell 1351.10 -6.91% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 112.50 -6.60% Royal Dutch Shell 1390.30 -6.43% Hargreaves Lansdown 1544.25 -6.35% AIM ValiRx 11.60 +60.00% Fastjet 0.12 +58.62% Microsaic Systems 0.78 +40.91% Thinksmart 18.00 +30.91% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 10.10 +26.25% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 4.47 -37.04% Nakama Group 0.25 -28.57% Verona Pharma 42.50 -23.42% Location Sciences Group 0.68 -20.59% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.38 -16.67% Overall Market Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 189.50 +132.52% Gulf Marine Services 6.35 +69.11% ValiRx 11.60 +60.00% Fastjet 0.12 +58.62% Microsaic Systems 0.78 +40.91% R E A Holdings 56.00 -37.08% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 4.47 -37.04% Nakama Group 0.25 -28.57% Verona Pharma 42.50 -23.42% Location Sciences Group 0.68 -20.59%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -