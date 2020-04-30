StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  10175.00       +7.74%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2444.50       +4.87%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6651.00       +3.89%
Astrazeneca                             8450.00       +2.96%
Sage Group                               638.80       +1.95%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1334.80       -8.03%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1373.80       -7.54%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1531.25       -7.14%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             112.28       -6.78%
Lloyds Banking Group                      32.44       -6.67%

FTSE 250
Marston's                                 39.44      +13.20%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       78.85       +9.51%
Sig                                       24.30       +9.26%
Petrofac Limited                         199.45       +5.78%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     741.00       +4.66%
Virgin Money UK                           81.35       -9.39%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 267.40       -6.37%
Capita                                    36.89       -6.25%
Investec                                 168.55       -5.39%
Ssp Group                                289.70       -5.08%

FTSE 350
AIM
ValiRx                                    13.75      +89.66%
Fastjet                                    0.12      +58.62%
Thinksmart                                20.50      +49.09%
Microsaic Systems                          0.78      +40.91%
Synairgen                                 70.50      +35.58%
Nakama Group                               0.25      -28.57%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.25      -26.06%
Location Sciences Group                    0.63      -25.88%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.38      -16.67%
Deltex Medical Group                       2.05      -16.33%

Overall Market
