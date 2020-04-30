FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 10175.00 +7.74% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2444.50 +4.87% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6651.00 +3.89% Astrazeneca 8450.00 +2.96% Sage Group 638.80 +1.95% Royal Dutch Shell 1334.80 -8.03% Royal Dutch Shell 1373.80 -7.54% Hargreaves Lansdown 1531.25 -7.14% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 112.28 -6.78% Lloyds Banking Group 32.44 -6.67% FTSE 250 Marston's 39.44 +13.20% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 78.85 +9.51% Sig 24.30 +9.26% Petrofac Limited 199.45 +5.78% Icg Enterprise Trust 741.00 +4.66% Virgin Money UK 81.35 -9.39% Crest Nicholson Holdings 267.40 -6.37% Capita 36.89 -6.25% Investec 168.55 -5.39% Ssp Group 289.70 -5.08% FTSE 350 Marston's 39.44 +13.20% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 78.85 +9.51% Sig 24.30 +9.26% Flutter Entertainment 10175.00 +7.74% Petrofac Limited 199.45 +5.78% Virgin Money UK 81.35 -9.39% Royal Dutch Shell 1334.70 -8.04% Royal Dutch Shell 1373.80 -7.54% Hargreaves Lansdown 1531.25 -7.14% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 112.28 -6.78% AIM ValiRx 13.75 +89.66% Fastjet 0.12 +58.62% Thinksmart 20.50 +49.09% Microsaic Systems 0.78 +40.91% Synairgen 70.50 +35.58% Nakama Group 0.25 -28.57% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.25 -26.06% Location Sciences Group 0.63 -25.88% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.38 -16.67% Deltex Medical Group 2.05 -16.33% Overall Market Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 156.25 +91.72% ValiRx 13.75 +89.66% Gulf Marine Services 6.09 +62.18% Fastjet 0.12 +58.62% Thinksmart 20.50 +49.09% R E A Holdings 57.50 -35.39% Nakama Group 0.25 -28.57% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.25 -26.06% Location Sciences Group 0.63 -25.88% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.38 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -