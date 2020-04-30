FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 10135.00 +7.32% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2444.00 +4.85% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6702.00 +4.69% Astrazeneca 8540.50 +4.06% Sage Group 640.80 +2.27% Royal Dutch Shell 1310.40 -9.71% Royal Dutch Shell 1352.70 -8.96% Hargreaves Lansdown 1520.25 -7.81% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 111.13 -7.74% Lloyds Banking Group 32.18 -7.42% FTSE 250 Marston's 39.29 +12.77% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 78.75 +9.38% Sig 23.61 +6.16% Petrofac Limited 198.15 +5.09% Icg Enterprise Trust 741.00 +4.66% Virgin Money UK 78.99 -12.02% Crest Nicholson Holdings 260.80 -8.68% Kaz Minerals 403.00 -7.42% Capita 36.75 -6.61% Ssp Group 285.10 -6.59% FTSE 350 Marston's 39.29 +12.77% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 78.75 +9.38% Flutter Entertainment 10135.00 +7.32% Sig 23.61 +6.16% Petrofac Limited 198.15 +5.09% Virgin Money UK 78.99 -12.02% Royal Dutch Shell 1310.40 -9.71% Royal Dutch Shell 1352.70 -8.96% Crest Nicholson Holdings 260.80 -8.68% Hargreaves Lansdown 1520.25 -7.81% AIM Fastjet 0.13 +79.31% ValiRx 12.85 +77.24% Thinksmart 22.00 +60.00% Microsaic Systems 0.75 +36.36% Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 0.03 +34.21% Nakama Group 0.25 -28.57% Location Sciences Group 0.65 -23.53% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.60 -21.13% Verona Pharma 45.50 -18.02% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.38 -16.67% Overall Market Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 162.50 +99.39% Fastjet 0.13 +79.31% ValiRx 12.85 +77.24% Gulf Marine Services 6.11 +62.72% Thinksmart 22.00 +60.00% R E A Holdings 60.50 -32.02% Nakama Group 0.25 -28.57% Location Sciences Group 0.65 -23.53% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.60 -21.13% Verona Pharma 45.50 -18.02%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
