StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  10135.00       +7.32%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2444.00       +4.85%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6702.00       +4.69%
Astrazeneca                             8540.50       +4.06%
Sage Group                               640.80       +2.27%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1310.40       -9.71%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1352.70       -8.96%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1520.25       -7.81%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             111.13       -7.74%
Lloyds Banking Group                      32.18       -7.42%

FTSE 250
Marston's                                 39.29      +12.77%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       78.75       +9.38%
Sig                                       23.61       +6.16%
Petrofac Limited                         198.15       +5.09%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     741.00       +4.66%
Virgin Money UK                           78.99      -12.02%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 260.80       -8.68%
Kaz Minerals                             403.00       -7.42%
Capita                                    36.75       -6.61%
Ssp Group                                285.10       -6.59%

FTSE 350
Marston's                                 39.29      +12.77%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       78.75       +9.38%
Flutter Entertainment                  10135.00       +7.32%
Sig                                       23.61       +6.16%
Petrofac Limited                         198.15       +5.09%
Virgin Money UK                           78.99      -12.02%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1310.40       -9.71%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1352.70       -8.96%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 260.80       -8.68%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1520.25       -7.81%

AIM
Fastjet                                    0.13      +79.31%
ValiRx                                    12.85      +77.24%
Thinksmart                                22.00      +60.00%
Microsaic Systems                          0.75      +36.36%
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                  0.03      +34.21%
Nakama Group                               0.25      -28.57%
Location Sciences Group                    0.65      -23.53%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.60      -21.13%
Verona Pharma                             45.50      -18.02%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.38      -16.67%

Overall Market
Asa International Group  Ord Gbp1 W      162.50      +99.39%
Fastjet                                    0.13      +79.31%
ValiRx                                    12.85      +77.24%
Gulf Marine Services                       6.11      +62.72%
Thinksmart                                22.00      +60.00%
R E A Holdings                            60.50      -32.02%
Nakama Group                               0.25      -28.57%
Location Sciences Group                    0.65      -23.53%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.60      -21.13%
Verona Pharma                             45.50      -18.02%