StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   9913.00       +4.97%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2435.50       +4.48%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6661.00       +4.05%
Astrazeneca                             8522.50       +3.84%
Sage Group                               637.80       +1.79%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1270.50      -12.46%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1319.70      -11.18%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1488.00       -9.76%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             109.73       -8.90%
Lloyds Banking Group                      31.70       -8.80%

FTSE 250
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       78.90       +9.58%
Marston's                                 37.39       +7.32%
Convatec Group                           212.60       +5.35%
UK Commercial Property Reit Limited       68.55       +4.66%
Equiniti Group                           165.70       +4.48%
Virgin Money UK                           78.61      -12.44%
Ssp Group                                270.90      -11.24%
Provident Financial                      187.35       -9.84%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 258.10       -9.63%
Capita                                    35.79       -9.05%

FTSE 350
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       78.90       +9.58%
Marston's                                 37.39       +7.32%
Convatec Group                           212.60       +5.35%
Flutter Entertainment                   9913.00       +4.97%
UK Commercial Property Reit Limited       68.55       +4.66%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1270.50      -12.46%
Virgin Money UK                           78.61      -12.44%
Ssp Group                                270.90      -11.24%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1319.70      -11.18%
Provident Financial                      187.35       -9.84%

AIM
Fastjet                                    0.13      +79.31%
ValiRx                                    12.12      +67.24%
Thinksmart                                21.50      +56.36%
Microsaic Systems                          0.75      +36.36%
Mobile Streams                             0.34      +30.19%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               4.85      -31.69%
Nakama Group                               0.25      -28.57%
Location Sciences Group                    0.65      -23.53%
Verona Pharma                             45.50      -18.02%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.38      -16.67%

Overall Market
Fastjet                                    0.13      +79.31%
ValiRx                                    12.12      +67.24%
Gulf Marine Services                       6.06      +61.38%
Thinksmart                                21.50      +56.36%
Asa International Group  Ord Gbp1 W      125.25      +53.68%
R E A Holdings                            60.50      -32.02%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               4.85      -31.69%
Nakama Group                               0.25      -28.57%
Location Sciences Group                    0.65      -23.53%
Verona Pharma                             45.50      -18.02%